F1 Academy Announces Insane New Partnership And Timekeeper Ahead Of 2025
F1 Academy has announced an exciting new partnership with TAG Heuer. This collaboration will see TAG Heuer as the Official Partner and first Official Timekeeper for the series starting in 2025.
This news comes as F1 Academy prepares to expand its lineup to 18 cars in the upcoming season. TAG Heuer, which has also just become the official timekeeper of Formula 1, joins the series with a shared commitment to drive change and empower female talent.
TAG Heuer has a rich history in the motorsports world. Their entry into Formula 1 began in 1969 when they became the first luxury brand to grace an F1 car with its logo, further deepening their engagement in 1971 by sponsoring a Formula 1 team. More recently, the brand has already been involved with the Red Bull Racing team since 2016 and has announced its return as the Official Timekeeper for Formula 1 alongside its role with F1 Academy.
The partnership with F1 Academy is part of a broader 10-year agreement between Formula 1 and LVMH, the luxury goods powerhouse behind TAG Heuer.
Australian driver Aiva Anagnostiadis will debut in the 2025 season, driving the 'TAG Heuer operated by Hitech' car. The 17-year-old driver's career is already distinguished by her success in the F4 Indian Championship and numerous podium finishes in Australian karting. Her car, boasting a design in TAG Heuer's signature colors of red, white, and black, will carry a strong message on its engine cover, declaring, “It’s not a man’s world anymore."
Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 ACADEMY, said:
We are proud to welcome TAG Heuer as Official Partner and the first Official Timekeeper for F1 ACADEMY from 2025. This partnership reflects a joint commitment to empower female talent and a desire to accelerate change in our sport - it’s most certainly not just a man’s world anymore.”
Antoine Pin, CEO of TAG Heuer added:
“The values of F1 ACADEMY perfectly reinforce the commitments and ideals of TAG Heuer where innovation and performance are on par with our egalitarian spirit and our openness to all. We are honoured to continue our indelible connection to motor racing by becoming Official Partner and Official Timekeeper of F1 ACADEMY.”
The F1 Academy 2025 season will begin in Shanghai on 21-23 March.
