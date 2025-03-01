F1 Academy Champion Abbi Pulling Makes Major Career Announcement
2024 F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling has made a major announcement about her career as she parts ways with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team and signs as a driver for Rodin Motorsport's GB3 team.
Pulling, who is only 21 years old, has already had an impressive career. She was the first female to win a race in the British F4 and had a very successful season last year in 2024, dominating the F1 Academy by winning nine out of the fourteen races.
The F1 Academy itself was created by Formula 1 to help promote female participation in motorsport, and Pulling's success in its second season highlights the potential for women in racing.
Sharing the news to social media, Pulling posted:
"After our championship-winning season in F1 Academy and after lengthy discussions I have decided not to renew with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team. A huge thank you to everyone at the team, from those at the factory to the incredible partners and sponsors, for all their support along the way.
"I’ve met some amazing people and made memories that will stay with me forever. Merci, Alpine.
"Now, for my next chapter with @rodincarsofficial. We’ve already had some incredible success together in British F4 and @f1academy, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve next as I take on GB3 with the team."
Pulling's move to GB3 is not only an important step in her career but is also a promising development for women in motorsport. As the F1 Academy encourages female drivers to climb the ranks in racing, success stories like Pulling's can serve as inspiration for the next generation of female racers. The GB3 Championship, formerly called the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, acts as a crucial stepping stone in the careers of young drivers.
Alpine also shared a heartfelt message to social media, writing:
"Our F1 Academy Champion.
"Thank you for the memories together, Abbi Pulling. We’re so proud of all that you have achieved during your time with us.
"It has been amazing to see you grow and develop, and we wish you the best of luck for the future and will continue to closely follow your progress."
