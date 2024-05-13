F1 Academy Championship Leader Abbi Pulling Makes History as First Female British F4 Winner
F1 Academy driver Abbi Pulling became the first female driver to clinch a victory in the British Formula 4 Championship. Her triumph was marked by a notable lead of 5.5 seconds, setting a new precedent in the series.
This weekend at Brands Hatch saw a historic moment for motorsport, as Abbi Pulling became the first female driver to win a British Formula 4 race. Pulling, who is also leading the F1 Academy standings, delivered a performance that will be remembered as a significant milestone in the world of racing.
Starting from pole position in the second race of the weekend, Pulling leveraged her top spot to dominate the race from start to finish. Her impeccable control and pace not only secured her the win but also earned her an additional bonus point for the fastest lap. Speaking about her victory, Pulling commented, as quoted by Sky Sports:
"I competed in this championship a couple of years ago, and my aim was to break that record and be the first female to stand on the top step.
"I finally did it coming back and it's been an incredible weekend.
"I think it shows what F1 Academy is doing. It's bringing up female participation and there's just such a buzz now around women in motorsport and bringing more participation and licence holders in."
After her initial stint in the series ended in 2021 due to financial hurdles, she joined the W Series, an all-female racing championship, which provided her with a fully funded opportunity to continue racing at a high level. The support didn't stop there; this year, she is backed by the Alpine F1 team and Rodin Cars, aiding her pursuit in both the F1 Academy and British F4. She continued:
"I definitely think I've matured a lot as a driver. I think I've put things in perspective a lot.
"When I finished my campaign in British F4 in 2021, it came to such a devastating end where I ran out of funding and then I got picked up by an all-female championship where it was all funded.
"Being with the Alpine F1 team, being with Rodin Cars this year, it's an amazing opportunity and without them I wouldn't be racing."
On top of her groundbreaking win, Pulling is currently the driver to beat in the 2024 F1 Academy season. Her double win in Miami puts her at the top of the standings with 99 points followed by Doriane Pin in second position with 65 points.