F1 Academy: Chloe Chambers Signs 2025 Contract With New Team
Chloe Chambers is the first F1 Academy driver confirmed for the 2025 season where she will compete within the prestigious Red Bull Ford Academy Programme. The American driver will transition from her current role with Haas, operated by Campos Racing, to the renowned Red Bull and Ford team.
Currently, Chambers holds the fourth position in the Drivers’ Standings with 103 points. She sits behind Abbi Pulling, Doriane Pin, and Maya Weug in first, second, and third positions, respectively.
Her notable achievements this season include her first-ever victory in Barcelona Race 2, complemented by securing two additional podium finishes.
The 20-year-old driver is set to replace Dutch driver Emely de Heus who is coming up to the end of her maximum two-year stint in F1 Academy.
Speaking about her new contract, Chambers commented:
“I am thrilled to be driving for the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme for the upcoming 2025 season.
“As an American driver, it is an honour to team up with an iconic American automotive company like Ford.
“It is a privilege to be partnering with the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme to continue improving female representation in the sport, and I am grateful for the support to achieve my own career goals in motorsport. I am excited to take part in the Ford Mustang Challenge this week and to have more opportunities to race outside of my role in F1 ACADEMY. My focus for the rest of the year remains on delivering performance with Haas, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter in 2025 with the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme.”
Christian Horner, CEO & Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, shared:
“Continuing our partnership with Ford as a title sponsor of the Red Bull Academy Programme is hugely exciting and further cements their commitment to female participation in motorsports. Everyone at the Team is looking forward to welcoming Chloe to the Red Bull family where she is a key part of our line-up for the 2025 F1 ACADEMY season.
“Welcoming an American driver that has previously been linked to Ford, marks an exciting progression in our partnership with Ford Performance. Red Bull and Ford share common values and are united in providing more opportunities for young and emerging talent in motorsports, and we can’t wait to see Chloe hit the track in Red Bull Ford colours in 2025.”
Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsport, Mark Rushbrook, also commented on the new signing:
“It’s so great to welcome Chloe to the Ford family as she joins the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme. Chloe is not only a real racing talent but also has the ability to race in different series and to see her lining up in the Mustang Challenge in our Dark Horse R is really cool.
“To have an American driver representing an iconic American brand is the perfect scenario for us and we are excited for all that 2025 will hold. This partnership is also part of a much larger relationship that we now enjoy with Red Bull across many race series and our partnership is getting stronger all the time.”