F1 Academy Driver Lia Block Signs Insane Partnership With Rockstar Energy
Lia Block has taken a huge step forward in her career at the age of 18 by partnering with Rockstar Energy.
This collaboration aims to strengthen the brand's presence in motorsport while championing gender representation. Known for being the youngest champion in the American Rally Association's history and the first female driver in the Nitrocross Group E class, Block is now preparing for her second season in the F1 Academy, representing Williams Racing.
Block has been surrounded by the racing world for a long time, influenced greatly by her father, motorsport icon Ken Block. Lia has already completed her rookie season in the F1 Academy, finishing eighth in the standings.
Commenting on the new partnership, Block explained in a press release sent to F1 on SI:
“For as long as I can remember, racing has been my passion. To be able to wear the iconic gold star and represent Rockstar Energy on the track as I step into this next chapter of my career is an incredible milestone – especially as the first female driver on their roster. I hope this partnership inspires more women to break into racing and chase their dreams.”
Rockstar Energy has a reputation for supporting high-performing athletes across various sporting disciplines, and the addition of Block aligns with its mission to empower women in racing. Alongside Block, Rockstar's athlete roster includes talented figures from golf, drifting, and snowboarding, indicating the breadth of their commitment to sports.
Steve Mateus, director of sports marketing at Rockstar Energy, also commented:
“We are thrilled to welcome Lia Block to the Rockstar Energy family. In her 18 years, Lia has solidified her place as a trailblazer in the sport, making history and headlines. Her relentless drive, competitive spirit, and passion for the sport make her a natural fit for the Rockstar team. We are excited to be a part of Lia’s journey as she continues to achieve greatness, especially as we head into the F1 Academy season.”
The 2025 F1 Academy season is set to kick off on 21-23 March in Shanghai. This will be followed by Jeddah on 18-20 April and Miami on 2-4 May. The F1 Academy will continue with its close ties with Formula 1 this year meaning it will feature during F1 race weekends.
