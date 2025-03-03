F1 Academy: MP Motorsport Signs 16-Year-Old Joanne Ciconte For 2025
16-year-old driver Joanne Ciconte has signed with MP Motorsport for the 2025 season of F1 Academy.
As one of the final drivers confirmed for the team's lineup, Ciconte will race alongside drivers like Maya Weug and Alba Larsen.
Ciconte's signing with MP Motorsport has made the move from karting to single-seaters in just a few years. Her entry into the 2025 F1 Academy season comes on the heels of scoring points in the Australian F4 Championship and competing in various other junior racing series across Europe. As she prepares to make her debut at the inaugural race in Shanghai, China, Ciconte commented on her new contract:
“I’m proud to be moving up into the F1 ACADEMY series with MP Motorsport. To be able to race in front of large crowds and the Formula 1 stars during Grand Prix weekends is a dream come true, and to be able to do that with such an experienced team like MP Motorsport is all I could ask for.
“I’m very much looking forward to get going with the first test to further hone the car and our cooperation and can’t wait to start my first race in Shanghai.”
More News: F1 Academy Champion Abbi Pulling Makes Major Career Announcement
Ciconte will be racing in an F1 Academy-branded car, joining a competitive roster of drivers under the Dutch-based MP Motorsport.
The 2025 F1 ACADEMY season, featuring seven rounds, all aligns with Formula One Grand Prix weekends, offering drivers like Ciconte an opportunity to race on some of the world's most iconic tracks. The season opener in Shanghai will be followed by races in Jeddah, Miami, Montreal, Zandvoort, Singapore, and Las Vegas.
The F1 Academy series, launched in 2023, is dedicated to advancing female talent in motorsport.
More News: F1 Academy Announces Exciting Feature Return For 2025
Joanne Ciconte's Path to the F1 Academy
For Ciconte, success in karting was just the beginning. She clinched the 2023 Australian Karting Championship Pink Plate and stood out in the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars program. Her progress was evident as she participated in the Formula Winter Series before signing for her rookie F1 Academy season.
Ciconte has also scored points in Australian F4, taken part in the Brno round of the Central European Zone F4, and made an appearance in the Spanish F4 Championship.
With Formula 1's global appeal constantly expanding, the 2025 season promises greater visibility for F1 Academy and its drivers, thanks in part to initiatives like the Global F1 Fan Survey. As public engagement grows, so do the opportunities for drivers like Ciconte to make their mark on the sport.
More News: F1 Academy Announces Insane New Partnership And Timekeeper Ahead Of 2025