F1 Academy: Nicole Havrda Signs With AMEX For 2025 Season
Nicole Havrda, a promising young driver from Comox Valley, British Columbia, has officially signed on with American Express for the 2025 F1 Academy season.
At 19 years old, Havrda's racing career, which began in karting competitions back in Canada, has been on a fast track. Now, as the new face of American Express in the F1 Academy, Havrda’s F1 Academy debut will involve a custom-designed livery, race suit, and helmet created by AMEX's in-house creative agency, OnBrand.
F1 Academy, launched in 2023, is an all-female racing series designed to prepare young women like Nicole for higher competition levels in motorsport. The series is a vital platform developed in response to the growing push for more female representation in racing, a field traditionally dominated by men.
Havrda has an impressive background in various racing series, including a title in the Formula Pro USA Championship as its first female winner. She also made her mark in the Indian Racing League and competed in the Formula Regional Americas Championship, securing sixth place overall with four podium finishes. She also competed in the W Series.
Shiz Suzuki, Vice President of Global Brand Sponsorships at American Express, commented on the new collaboration in a press release provided to F1 on SI:
“From the very beginning of our F1 ACADEMY sponsorship, Amex knew it was important to support women on and off track.
“We’re proud to continue spotlighting local women-owned small businesses on the Amex livery throughout the season and to have Nicole Havrda in the driver’s seat of it. We’re so excited to cheer for Nicole as she embarks on her F1 ACADEMY journey and competes alongside so many other talented women drivers.”
The custom livery that Havrda will race with is a nod to American Express' signature look, featuring their iconic ribbon design with transitions of blue and silver on a clean white and metallic finish. Her race suit continues this theme in deep blue.
Havrda also commented on her upcoming season in F1 Academy:
“I’m honored to partner with American Express for my F1 ACADEMY debut this upcoming season, especially at the F1 Montreal Grand Prix in June.
"Their support fuels my drive to compete at the highest level and I’m thrilled to represent a brand that champions performance, resilience, and ambition, both on and off the track.”
The 2025 F1 Academy season will kick off in Shanghai on March 21-23 followed by Jeddah on 18-20 April.