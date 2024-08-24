F1 Academy: Two Drivers Take Pole For The First Time This 2024 Season
Abbi Pulling and Doriane Pin each secured pole position during the F1 Academy qualifying session at Zandvoort, marking this as the first time two different drivers have taken pole on the same weekend this year. Pulling, a standout in the 2024 campaign and current leader in the standings, clinched her fifth consecutive pole for Race 1, while Pin emerged on top for Race 2.
The session unfolded under challenging conditions, with persistent rain making the track slippery and demanding. Pulling, representing Alpine, capitalized on her early set of fresh wet tires to post a blistering lap time of 1:46.746s, which remained unbeaten throughout the session. Her closest rivals narrowed the gap, but Pulling maintained a formidable lead, ending nine-tenths ahead of her nearest competitor.
On the other hand, Mercedes’ Doriane Pin showcased her performance by improving her times significantly as the session drew to a close. Although Pin didn't surpass Pulling for Race 1, she secured the top spot for Race 2 by just 0.011s.
The qualifying was momentarily brought to a top by a red flag following a crash involving Bianca Bustamante of McLaren, who came to a stop at Turn 3. Even as the rain eased, the slippery track conditions continued to pose a challenge.
The standings saw Nerea Martí, Maya Weug, and Aurelia Nobels also delivering strong performances, with Martí securing a commendable third place for Race 1. Notably, wild card entry Nina Gademan made an impressive debut by qualifying sixth for both races, while other competent racers like Chloe Chambers, Lia Block, Hamda Al Qubaisi, and Jessica Edgar secured top 10 positions.
With the first race scheduled to begin at 17:05 local time, the stage is set for an exciting race.
2024 F1 Academy Driver Standings:
Abbi Pulling (Rodin Motorsport) - 147 points
Races: 19, 25, 27, 28, 20
Doriane Pin (Prema Racing) - 81 points (-66)
Races: 27, 15, 18, 15, 6, 10
Chloe Chambers (Campos Racing) - 81 points (-66)
Races: 12, 1, 15, 12, 26
Nerea Marti (Campos Racing) - 63 points (-84)
Races: 15, 12, 18, 18, 12
Bianca Bustamante (ART Grand Prix) - 57 points (-90)
Races: 10, 8, 3, 18, 12, 6
Hamad Al Qubaisi (MP Motorsport) - 55 points (-92)
Races: 2, 10, 10, 8, 10, 15
Maya Weug (Prema Racing) - 51 points (-96)
Races: 15, 18, 18, 10, 0, 0
Jessica Edgar (Rodin Motorsport) - 22 points (-125)
Races: 12, 6, 4, 0, 0
Tina Hausmann (Prema Racing) - 14 points (-133)
Races: 8, 0, 0, 2, 4
Amna Al Qubaisi (MP Motorsport) - 12 points (-135)
Races: 4, 4, 4, 0, 0
Lia Block (ART Grand Prix) - 10 points (-137)
Races: 0, 1, 1, 8
Emely de Heus (MP Motorsport) - 9 points (-138)
Races: 0, 8, 1
Carrie Schreiner (Campos Racing) - 9 points (-138)
Races: 1, 6, 2, 0, 0
Lola Lovinfosse (Rodin Motorsport) - 7 points (-140)
Races: 4, 1, 0, 2
Aurélia Nobels (ART Grand Prix) - 6 points (-141)
Races: 6, 0, 0, 0, 0
Reema Al Juffali (Prema Racing) - 0 points (-147)