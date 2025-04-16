F1 Analyst claims Max Verstappen's 'Head Turned' towards Other Teams Amid Red Bull Problems
Max Verstappen and Red Bull have expressed dissatisfaction with the team's position on the grid, highlighting ongoing issues with the car and its development as the primary sources of frustration.
Given the team's struggles, numerous scandals have also emerged, leading to inner turmoil that has contributed to some unrest in Verstappen's championship as well.
The team has provided a championship-caliber car for the past four seasons, which has masked underlying issues in both technical and leadership aspects.
Operational cracks are also starting to emerge, as Red Bull experienced multiple pit stop issues during the Bahrain Grand Prix and were unable to resolve Verstappen's brake problems.
This year, the car is not up to their typical standards, which has created more pressure on the team to right the ship, or Verstappen might need to consider his options.
Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has commented on the rumors circulating in the paddock about Verstappen considering other options on the grid for his fifth drivers' title.
“I don’t think there’s been any lack of pressure from Max’s side onto the team in terms of where his thoughts on where the car is at,” Schiff said on the Sky broadcast.
“I’m sure compounded with today’s issues and the pit stop problems, I don’t think they’ll be leaving here happy at all."
“I know that the team know that Max is a competitor that wants to be running at the front, and if he’s running third, fourth or fifth, he’s not interesting to be here to do that."
“I think everybody is well aware of that, everybody in the team knows they need to deliver something better than what they’ve currently got."
“Of course it’s a cause for concern. We’ve got new regulations coming in next year, Max has been very clear to say he doesn’t want to be in the sport forever but he wants to make the most out of it while he’s here."
“So I wonder if this will get his head turned and maybe looking elsewhere in the paddock. I don’t know if it’s too early to say that, but he’s been pretty vocal about how upset he is with the state of that car."”
Verstappen still has two years left on his contract after this season, meaning any move would likely require a substantial fee to get him out of Red Bull unless there is a clause in his contract that permits him to leave the team if his performance declines.
