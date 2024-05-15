F1 And FIA Considers Nostalgic Engine Regulation Change
A potential shift back to the roar of V8 engines post-2030 is under consideration by Formula One Management and the FIA. This nostalgic return, supported by technical advancements and the introduction of sustainable fuels, aims to bring the iconic sounding engines back for fans.
Formula 1's journey with the turbo hybrid engines, introduced in 2014, marked a significant shift in the sport’s approach to blending performance with sustainability. However, this change faced criticism from fans and drivers alike who missed the louder, more vibrant soundscapes of the V8 engines. Even with improvements over the years, the current engines have not fully satisfied those desiring a return to F1’s noisier days.
Recently, Domenicali shared insights into the future engine regulations and the ongoing conversations around them. Speaking to the media ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Domenicali commented, as quoted by Autosport:
“As soon as the 2026 regulations are defined, we will start to think about what the next steps will be, such as the 2030 engine.
“It is a personal consideration of mine, not yet shared with the teams, even if we have spoken about it with the FIA, that if sustainable fuels work, we will need to carefully evaluate whether to continue with hybrid [technology] or whether better solutions will be available."
Environmental considerations are at the forefront of this shift. The possible reintroduction of V8 engines comes with the use of sustainable fuels. This could address the environmental impacts traditionally associated with higher emissions from these powerful engines.
Whilst speaking about the upcoming 2026 regulation change, Domenicali noted that research has shown that bringing back noisier engines would be popular. He explained:
“All drivers would like to have lighter cars, and personally I would also like a slightly larger sound."- Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO
"On this last front, we are working to try to increase the number of decibels.
“From the research we are carrying out, it emerges that all markets, and all age groups, want a better sound as well as the energy and vibrations that only a certain type [of engine] is capable of transmitting when you are close to the track.”
Current world champion Max Verstappen expressed his preference for the older engine technology last year:
"I would definitely get rid of the hybrid. I think all the time, when I jump back in a V8, I am always so surprised at how smooth the engine is.
“The top speed is slow compared to what we have now, but it's just the pick-up of the engine, and the torque.
"It's so smooth the whole delivery process: the downshift, and the upshifts. It's so much more natural to what we have."