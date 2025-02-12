F1 Announces First Ever Title Sponsor Of Monaco Grand Prix
Formula 1 has announced a huge change to the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix with TAG Heuer taking a title sponsorship role. This is the first time in the history of the iconic race that it will feature a title partner.
Commenting on the new partnership, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali explained in a press release provided to F1 on SI:
“This is a truly fantastic moment in Formula 1 history as TAG Heuer becomes the first-ever Title Partner of the Grand Prix de Monaco, a circuit that featured in the sport’s very first season in 1950, and with which we mark our 75th anniversary this year.
“TAG Heuer is the perfect partner – not only do they already have a brilliant legacy with Monaco, but I know they will bring their passion, creativity, and exceptional style to match the wonderful energy of an already iconic event.”
Antoine Pin, CEO of TAG Heuer, also commented:
“Monaco is truly our spiritual home, encapsulating much of what we stand for at TAG Heuer.
“The spirit of competition, the challenging street course that rewards those who show the greatest mental resilience and physical strength, a place where driver’s push themselves to achieve their absolute best, we are honoured and delighted to renew our partnership with the Automobile Club de Monaco and extend our activities in the Principality with TAG Heuer being the first to hold this prestigious title.”
President of the Automobile Club de Monaco, Maître Michel Boeri, stated:
“It has been a pleasure to work with such a celebrated watchmaker for nearly 15 years now, and our admiration and respect for TAG Heuer is reiterated through our new agreement to continue our wonderful relationship.
“As the watch synonymous with motorsport and the greatest drivers in the history of Formula 1, it is only natural that the Automobile Club de Monaco would choose to be indelibly connected with TAG Heuer.”
The Formula 1 Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco 2025 will take place on 23-25 May, and is the middle leg of a triple header which starts with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix the week before and finishes with the Spanish Grand Prix on 30 May - 1 June.
