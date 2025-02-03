F1 Announces Huge 2025 Las Vegas GP Change
Formula 1 has announced the start times for the 2025 Grand Prix calendar which includes a huge change to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Adjustments will see the race on the iconic Las Vegas Strip start two hours earlier than usual. This change may impact European viewers as their timing will shift, meaning they will either watch the race late at night or very early in the morning.
The previous two races in Las Vegas have raised concerns about jetlag amongst the drivers and teams, especially with it being part of a triple-header in 2024. Four-time champion Max Verstappen previously explained in 2023:
"At the moment it's such a big time shift that, especially at the end of the season when everyone is already a bit tired, I think it's a little bit much.
"So, maybe it would be ideal to find a different kind of date because I find that maybe we need to do more of an American tour.
"Of course, maybe for ticket sales I don't know if that's ideal, so maybe we can find a bit of a solution there.
"I think the 12-hour time zone shifts and also completely different timings for racing, I find that a bit much."
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner also spoke about the difficulties about the previous timing in 2023:
"I think one of the things we look at is the running schedule because it’s been brutal for the team, and all the men and women behind the scenes.
"I think everybody’s leaving Vegas slightly f***ed. We need to look at how we can improve that for the future. We’re running so late at night, so maybe we run it a little earlier in the evening.
"You’re never going to keep every television audience totally happy. This is an American race, so if you run at eight o’clock in the evening, or something like that, it would just be a bit more comfortable for all.”
2025 F1 Season - Timings (Local time zone)
March 14-16, Australia
- FP1: 12:30
- FP2: 16:00
- FP3: 12:30
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 15:00
March 21-23, China
- FP1: 11:30
- FP2: 15:30
- FP3: 11:00
- Qualifying: 15:00
- Race: 15:00
April 4-6, Japan
- FP1: 11:30
- FP2: 15:00
- FP3: 11:30
- Qualifying: 15:00
- Race: 14:00
April 11-13, Bahrain
- FP1: 14:30
- FP2: 18:00
- FP3: 15:30
- Qualifying: 19:00
- Race: 18:00
April 18-20, Saudi Arabia
- FP1: 16:30
- FP2: 20:00
- FP3: 16:30
- Qualifying: 20:00
- Race: 20:00
May 2-4, Miami (Sprint Weekend)
- FP1: 12:30
- Sprint Qualifying (SQ): 16:30
- Sprint Race: 12:00
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 16:00
May 16-18, Emilia-Romagna
- FP1: 13:30
- FP2: 17:00
- FP3: 12:30
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 15:00
May 23-25, Monaco
- FP1: 13:30
- FP2: 17:00
- FP3: 12:30
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 15:00
May 30-June 1, Spain
- FP1: 13:30
- FP2: 17:00
- FP3: 12:30
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 15:00
June 13-15, Canada
- FP1: 13:30
- FP2: 17:00
- FP3: 12:30
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 14:00
June 27-29, Austria
- FP1: 13:30
- FP2: 17:00
- FP3: 12:30
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 15:00
July 4-6, Great Britain
- FP1: 12:30
- FP2: 16:00
- FP3: 11:30
- Qualifying: 15:00
- Race: 15:00
July 25-27, Belgium
- FP1: 12:30
- FP2: 16:30
- FP3: 12:00
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 15:00
August 1-3, Hungary
- FP1: 13:30
- FP2: 17:00
- FP3: 12:30
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 15:00
August 29-31, Netherlands
- FP1: 12:30
- FP2: 16:00
- FP3: 11:30
- Qualifying: 15:00
- Race: 15:00
September 5-7, Italy
- FP1: 13:30
- FP2: 17:00
- FP3: 12:30
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 15:00
September 19-21, Azerbaijan
- FP1: 12:30
- FP2: 16:00
- FP3: 12:30
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 15:00
October 3-5, Singapore
- FP1: 17:30
- FP2: 21:00
- FP3: 17:30
- Qualifying: 21:00
- Race: 20:00
October 17-19, United States
- FP1: 12:30
- FP2: 16:30
- FP3: 12:00
- Qualifying: 16:00
- Race: 14:00
October 24-26, Mexico City
- FP1: 12:30
- FP2: 16:30
- FP3: 11:30
- Qualifying: 15:00
- Race: 14:00
November 7-9, São Paulo
- FP1: 11:30
- FP2: 15:30
- FP3: 11:00
- Qualifying: 15:00
- Race: 14:00
November 20-22, Las Vegas
- FP1: 16:30
- FP2: 20:00
- FP3: 16:30
- Qualifying: 20:00
- Race: 20:00
November 28-30, Qatar
- FP1: 16:30
- FP2: 20:30
- FP3: 17:00
- Qualifying: 21:00
- Race: 19:00
December 5-7, Abu Dhabi
- FP1: 13:30
- FP2: 17:00
- FP3: 14:30
- Qualifying: 18:00
- Race: 17:00