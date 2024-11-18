F1 Announces Huge 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Change
From 2026, the Canadian Grand Prix will move to the third or fourth weekend of May, aligning with Formula 1's broader initiative to refine its race calendar for sustainable benefits.
The Canadian Grand Prix's adjustment is part of Formula 1's effort to group multiple races geographically. This is intended to minimize annual transatlantic crossings which, in turn, reduces carbon emissions—a key aspect of the sport's push towards achieving Net Zero by 2030. Instead of just hosting single races across continents, the Canadian GP will be combined into a double-header with the Miami Grand Prix in May.
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, commented on the change:
“I am incredibly grateful to the promoter and all of the government stakeholder partners involved in the Canadian Grand Prix, from the local, to the provincial and national government.
“We applaud the tremendous effort from all involved to accelerate the temporary build of the event, to be ready to host the Formula 1 community earlier than in the past. The change will make the future flow of our calendar not only more sustainable, but logistically more sensible for our teams and personnel.
“Our Net Zero by 2030 commitment continues to be a priority for us as a sport and it is thanks to changes like this that we are on track to hitting our goal.”
Jean-Philippe Paradis, CEO of the Octane Racing Group, echoed this sentiment by confirming the alignment with sustainability objectives.
“This change in the schedule is a major step in our commitment, as well as Formula 1’s, toward a more sustainable future. It demonstrates our desire to combine sporting performance and event organization with environmental responsibility.
“We are determined to offer our fans, our communities, and our loyal audience a unique and enriched experience, in addition to extending the summer season for Montreal.
“The date change thus fully integrates into the dynamic strategic vision put in place by our team, with the collaboration of our stakeholders, which is fully focused on delivering an amazing Canadian Grand Prix experience in a more sustainable and inclusive environment.”
Currently, the Canadian Grand Prix takes place in June. In 2025, the F1 Paddock heads to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 13-15. This will be two weeks after the Spanish Grand Prix and two weeks before a double-header comprising of the Austrian and British Grands Prix on 27 - 29 June and 4-6 July, respectively.