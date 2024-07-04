F1 Announces Huge Lewis Hamilton Charity Collaboration Ahead Of British GP
Formula 1 has announced a significant collaboration with Mission 44, a charity organization founded by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. This partnership, unveiled just in time for the British Grand Prix, aims to bolster diversity and inclusion within the motorsport arena.
Mission 44, established in 2021 by Hamilton, is dedicated to creating more inclusive opportunities in motorsport for underrepresented groups. The charity seeks to drive social change by focusing on education, employment, and empowerment for young people, ensuring they have access to the resources needed to succeed in highly technical fields like motorsport engineering.
Ellen Jones, Formula 1’s head of environment, social, and governance, shared her enthusiasm about the collaboration. She commented, as quoted by Sky Sports:
"Over the last few years, it has been a pleasure to support Mission 44 in its efforts to make our sport more diverse and give students and young people their first taste of the world of F1 and motorsport.
"We look forward to working with Mission 44 in this new capacity and seeing how many doors we can open together to inspire the next generation."
Activities under this partnership have already made an impact, with outreach programs launched in cities/areas like Austin, Silverstone, and Sao Paulo earlier this year. These initiatives have introduced over 150 young individuals to potential careers in STEM and motorsport, paving the way for future talent in these high-demand fields.
The collaboration also features a unique networking event scheduled to coincide with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. This gathering will connect participants from both the Formula 1 Engineering and Mission 44 MSc Motorsport Engineering scholarship programs.
Jason Arthur, Chief Executive of Mission 44, commented on the significance of the partnership, stating:
"When Lewis Hamilton launched Mission 44 three years ago, it was with the ambition to create a fairer, more inclusive future for young people around the world.
"Together with Formula 1, we will be able to increase awareness and access to motorsport career opportunities, so young people, no matter their background, can succeed.
"Change requires collective action, and we're excited to grow our partnership with Formula 1 to drive diversity in motorsport forward."