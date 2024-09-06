F1 Announces New Global Partnership From 2025
Formula 1 has announced Lenovo as its latest global partner, with the technology company becoming the title sponsor of two Grands Prix starting from the 2025 season. Lenovo is now joining the ranks of the series' top-tier sponsors, alongside major names such as Aramco, Heineken, Qatar Airways, and American Express.
As part of the expanded partnership, Lenovo's subsidiary Motorola has been named F1's global smartphone sponsor. Additionally, Lenovo will provide cutting-edge technology, devices, and services to support the logistical and operational needs of the championship, both at the track and remotely. This partnership signifies a deeper integration of Lenovo's advanced technology into the F1 ecosystem, contributing to the smooth execution of race weekends and enhancing the sport’s digital infrastructure.
“I am delighted that Lenovo will become a Global Partner of Formula 1. Since joining the sport, Lenovo’s creativity and passion for technology and innovation have supported F1’s ambitions to create more once[1]in-a-lifetime moments for fans,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said upon announcing the deal in a press release provided to Sports Illustrated.
“Today marks a new chapter in a partnership that will only continue to grow from strength to strength. I look forward to continuing our work with Lenovo and using our shared commitment to precision, innovation, and sustainability to ensure F1 remains the world’s most technologically advanced sport for years to come.”
The partnership between Formula 1 and Lenovo is set to explore advanced areas of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and increased sustainability efforts. These cutting-edge technologies will likely be integrated into both the operational side of F1 and fan experiences.
Lenovo's chairman and chief executive, Yang Yuanqing, commented:
"We are thrilled to elevate our partnership to the next level, becoming a Global Partner of Formula 1."
“Together, we’re not just shaping the future of technology and motorsport, but we’re also ensuring that cutting-edge technological advancements benefit all, creating unforgettable experiences no matter where they are in the world."
With Formula 1 enjoying a boost in popularity of late, there is a clamour from all sectors to be tied in as sponsors and partners of the series.
On Wednesday, Santander was announced as a new official partner of Formula 1. Santander's current sponsorship with Ferrari will conclude at the end of the year, after which the bank will align itself with F1 and join its expanding roster of partners.
Additionally, according to AutoSport one of the Grand Prix where Lenovo will serve as title sponsor starting next season is the Japanese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 6.