F1 Arcade Expands Further in US With Insane Las Vegas Caesars Palace Venue Announced
Formula 1's immersive entertainment brand, F1 Arcade, has announced plans to open a new venue in Las Vegas by 2025. This expansion follows the successful opening of their first U.S. location in Boston earlier this year on top of the two UK locations in London and Birmingham.
Amidst the growing popularity of Formula 1 in the United States, the F1 Arcade has unveiled plans to establish its largest venue yet on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Set to open its doors in 2025, this expansive facility will be located in The Forum Shops in Caesars Palace.
Spanning over 21,000 square feet across two floors, the venue is situated with a shared entrance alongside high-profile dining establishments such as Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab. Key features include a massive 41-foot bar and a sizeable 3,550 square foot room designated for private events, providing an adaptable space for both corporate and social gatherings.
Jon Gardner, US President of F1 Arcade, commented on the announcement:
“We are incredibly excited to bring the F1 Arcade experience to the vibrant Las Vegas Strip following the successful launch of our first U.S. location in Boston Seaport last month. The adrenaline pumping experience of fans racing head-to-head on iconic circuits against their friends and family while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip will be truly exceptional.”
Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix, stated:
“As Formula 1 continues to build on the success of last year’s inaugural Grand Prix, it’s exciting to see F1’s presence in Las Vegas continue to grow with the opening of a flagship F1 Arcade. The latest venue announcement symbolizes the increasing appetite for F1 in Las Vegas and will become a go to attraction for visitors outside of race weekend.”