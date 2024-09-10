F1 Breaking: Aston Martin Signs Adrian Newey - Details Revealed
Aston Martin has officially signed Adrian Newey as their Managing Technical Partner and a shareholder. Newey, previously the chief technical officer at Red Bull, will begin his role with Aston Martin on March 1, 2025.
Newey is set to receive a base salary of £20 million, which could increase to £30 million with bonuses, according to Sky Sports F1. Lawrence Stroll, the driving force behind Aston Martin’s ambitions, commented on the monumental nature of this acquisition. He said in a press release from the team:
"This is huge news. Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. It's the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships.
"As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met. When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve. We mean business – and so does he.
"Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco's Formula One story."
Newey, who has been an instrumental figure at Red Bull since 2006, leaves behind a legacy characterized by the creation of championship-winning cars. He has been pivotal in securing multiple drivers' and constructors' championships across his tenure at Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull. His designs have famously powered Williams to victories in the early 90s and played a crucial role in Red Bull's dominance from 2010 to 2013 and their resurgence in the early 2020s.
Commenting on his new venture, Newey explained:
"I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.
"Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.
"Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal."