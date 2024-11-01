F1 Breaking: Haas Replaces Kevin Magnussen For Brazilian GP
The Brazilian Grand Prix has seen an unexpected change in the Haas F1 Team’s lineup. Danish driver Kevin Magnussen will be sitting out the race due to illness, making way for the team’s reserve driver, Oliver Bearman, to step into the spotlight.
Magnussen has been an integral part of the Haas F1 Team since joining them in 2017. Despite a brief hiatus in 2020, Magnussen returned to the paddock in 2022. However, the American team confirmed earlier in the season that they will be parting ways with Magnussen at the end of the season.
As the official reserve driver for Haas, Bearman has been poised for such an opportunity, particularly with his 2025 full-time seat with the team already confirmed.
The team confirmed the news to social media, stating:
"MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen will not participate in Friday’s track running at the São Paulo Grand Prix after suffering with sickness.
"Official reserve driver Oliver Bearman will take over driving duties. The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course."
The Stewards have also confirmed the decision with an official letter which reads:
"The Stewards have received a request from MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to change the driver of car 20, Kevin Magnussen.
"In accordance with Article 32.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, the Stewards grant permission for the driver, Oliver Bearman, with the car number 50, to participate in the 2024 São Paulo Grand Prix in place of Kevin Magnussen until further notice.
"The driver of car 50 is required to use the engine, gearbox and tyres which were allocated to the original driver, Kevin Magnussen as detailed under Article 32.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. Further, this permission is subject to Oliver Bearman passing the scrutineering requirements.
"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.
"Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."
2024 F1 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 566 points
2. Ferrari - 537 points
3. Red Bull - 512 points
4. Mercedes - 366 poitns
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 46 points
7. VCARB - 36 points
8. Williams - 17 points
9. Alpine - 14 points
10. Sauber - 0 points