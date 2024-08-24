F1 Breaking: Lewis Hamilton Handed Grid Penalty After Sergio Perez Error At Dutch GP
Lewis Hamilton has received a three-place grid penalty following the Dutch GP Qualifying session. This decision came after an incident involving Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez, where Hamilton was found to have impeded Perez's qualifying lap at the challenging Turn 9.
Stewards reviewed multiple sources of evidence, including data from the positioning/marshalling system, video footage, timing and telemetry data, as well as team radio communications and in-car video. The incident unfolded as Hamilton, concluding his lap, received timely information from his team about Perez approaching on a fast lap. Although Hamilton initially moved off the racing line upon exiting Turn 8 to allow Perez through, his subsequent return towards the racing line at Turn 9 obstructed the Mexican driver during a critical moment of his Q1 qualifying run.
The official letter from the Stewards noted:
"Fact: Car 44 unnecessarily impeded Car 11 in turn 9.
"Infringement: Breach of Article 37.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
"Decision: Drop of 3 grid positions for the next Race in which the driver participates.
"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 11 (Sergio Perez), the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.
"The driver of Car 44, being on an in lap, was informed by the team that Car 11 was approaching on a fast lap when he entered Turn 8. He then drove off line at the exit of Turn 8 with the intention to give way for Car 11. However, when Car 11 arrived, Car 44 had already entered Turn 9 and drove back towards the racing line at the exit of Turn 9, thereby clearly impeding Car 11.
"The Stewards determine that, whilst there has been appropriate warning by the team and albeit the driver tried to move out of the way, he could have slowed down more in order not to impede the other car and therefore consider the impeding to be unnecessary in the sense of the regulations. Therefore a grid drop is applied in line with previous decisions."
Hamilton will now start the race from fifteenth position rather than twelfth, although as Williams' Alex Albon is also facing an extensive penalty or disqualification, this could become fourteenth.
2024 Dutch GP Qualifying Results - Prior To Penalties
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Oscar Piastri
4. George Russell
5. Sergio Perez
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Alex Albon
9. Lance Stroll
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Carlos Sainz
12. Lewis Hamilton
13. Yuki Tsunoda
14. Nico Hulkenberg
15. Kevin Magnussen
16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Logan Sargeant - No time