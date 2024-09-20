F1 BREAKING: McLaren Releases Statement After FIA Intervention Over Rear Wing Design
McLaren has agreed to modify its controversial rear wing, which drew significant attention during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri secured victory. Despite the wing being deemed legal, the team reached an agreement with the FIA to replace it, with the new design set to debut at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Papaya outfit's rear wing came under intense scrutiny after onboard rear footage of Piastri's MCL38 showed the wing's upper flap lift under load at high speed, creating a semi-DRS effect. The result of the flex was a reduction in drag without the use of DRS.
Despite the rear wing passing FIA scrutiny and all existing static tests, its design became the topic of controversy. The team's chief designer, Rob Marshall, recently confirmed that McLaren had been in constant touch with the FIA to ensure its car was completely legal. In a surprising turn of events, the team has now opted to make modifications to the rear wing. Speaking to the media today at Marina Bay, McLaren said in a statement:
“Whilst our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and passes all FIA deflection tests, McLaren has proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA.
“We would also expect the FIA to have similar conversations with other teams in relation to the compliance of their rear wings.”
The specifics of the discussions between the FIA and McLaren that led to the decision to modify the rear wing remain unknown. However, it's likely that pressure from rival teams influenced the FIA to reach a compromise with McLaren, resulting in the team agreeing to replace the wing with one that appears more compliant with regulations.
The recent comments from Marshall to stick with the current rear wing, despite opposition from rival teams, contrast with McLaren's decision to change the rear wing. He told the media:
"They've all got their opinions. We work with the FIA to establish the legality of our car. As long as the FIA are happy, that's the only opinion we need to worry about. There's continued dialogue with the FIA. Week in, week out, day in, day out with various aspects of the car. Yes there has been [communication]. I wouldn't want to focus on what aspects."
In addition, the former Red Bull team member explained how McLaren works closely with the FIA to explore exploitable grey areas. He added:
"It's very flattering but obviously the nearer the front you are, the more scrutiny you come under. All teams scrutinise their own cars as well as other people's. We scrutinise our car. We work with the FIA to understand the grey areas of whatever element of the car it is and move forward accordingly really."