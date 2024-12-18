F1 Breaking: Red Bull Confirms Sergio Perez's Future
Red Bull Racing has announced that Sergio Perez will be leaving the team with immediate effect after a four-year tenure. This decision comes on the heels of a challenging 2024 season for Perez, during which he struggled to secure a competitive position, finishing eighth in the drivers' championship. Despite a contract extension signed earlier in June, which was set to last until 2026, negotiations post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have led to a mutual agreement to part ways.
Perez reflected on his time with the team stating:
“I'm incredibly grateful for the past four years with Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team.
“Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience, and I will always cherish the success we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I've had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way.
“A big thank you to every person in the team, from management, engineers, mechanics, catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes. I wish you all the best for the future.
“It's also been an honour to race alongside Max as a team-mate all these years and to share in our success. A special thank you to the fans around the world and especially to the Mexican fans for your unwavering support every day. We'll meet again soon. And remember…never give up.”
While Perez's departure marks the end of a successful period in his career, the future of Red Bull Racing's lineup remains uncertain. Speculation is rife that VCARB driver Liam Lawson may be his successor. Lawson’s elevation could trigger a chain reaction in Red Bull’s driver development program, paving the way for other junior drivers like Isack Hadjar to advance to the sister team.
Perez's 14-season career in Formula 1 began with Sauber in 2011, followed by tenures at McLaren and Force India/Racing Point before joining Red Bull. His first victory came at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix while driving for Racing Point, and he has since accumulated five more wins, three poles, and 39 podiums throughout his career. Despite these accomplishments, the 2024 season presented challenges, compounded by Red Bull's third-place finish in the constructors' standings.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner commented on Perez's exit:
“I would like to thank Checo for all he has done for Oracle Red Bull Racing over the past four seasons.
“From the moment he joined in 2021 he proved himself to be an extraordinary team player, helping us to two constructors’ titles and to our first one-two finish in the drivers’ championship.
“His five wins, all on street circuits, were also a spectacular mark of his determination to always push to the limit. While Checo will not race for the team next season, he will always be an extremely popular team member and a treasured part of our history. Thank you, Checo.”