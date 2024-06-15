F1Briefings

F1 Brief: Alpine’s Fair Play, Williams' New Signings, and Verstappen's Future Moves

Your update on everything Formula 1.

Lydia Mee

May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; F1 Academy driver Abbi Pulling (9) races into turn five during the F1 Academy First Race at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; F1 Academy driver Abbi Pulling (9) races into turn five during the F1 Academy First Race at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Catch up on the world of Formula 1 with updates on the rumored favoritism within Alpine, Daniel Ricciardo's 'open chat' with the Visa Cash App RB team, and Williams's big upcoming signings.

2025 Miami Grand Prix: Ultimate F1 Experiences Guide

This guide details exclusive opportunities that enhance the 2025 Miami Grand Prix race weekend with unparalleled access and luxury amenities.

Alpine Chief Responds To Favoritism Accusations Ahead of Esteban Ocon Exit

Alpine Team Principal Bruno Famin quells rumors of favoritism within the team, ensuring that Esteban Ocon will be treated equally to his teammate until his departure.

Daniel Ricciardo Details 'Open Chat' With RB Amid Performance Issues

Daniel Ricciardo discusses his recent 'open chat' with the RB team, aimed at tackling his ongoing performance issues in a constructive manner.

Bold Max Verstappen And Adrian Newey Prediction Made As Pair Linked To Other Team

The racing world is full of anticipation after Gerhard Berger's prediction about Max Verstappen’s and Adrian Newey’s futures, suggesting significant team changes could be on the horizon.

Williams Chief Confirms 'Number Of Really Great Signings' To Be Announced Imminently

Williams F1 is set to bolster its team with several key signings aimed at enhancing its technical and aerodynamic capabilities, announced Team Principal James Vowles.

FIA Rule Change Sparks Fan Outrage As They Highlight 'Undervalued' Driver

A recent FIA rule change concerning super licenses for young drivers has stirred controversy and fan upset, spotlighting disparities in driver evaluations.

Lewis Hamilton Answers Questions On Ferrari Full Black Livery

As Lewis Hamilton prepares for his move to Ferrari, he addresses rumors about changing the team’s livery and emphasizes his ongoing commitment to diversity and social causes.

Published
Lydia Mee

LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

Home/News