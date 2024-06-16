F1 Brief: Antonelli To Mercedes, Spanish GP Disruptions, Mercedes Optimism, And More
Catch up on the world of Formula 1 with updates on the rumored addition of Andrea Kimi Antonelli to Mercedes, Nico Hulkenberg's incredibly close call with Yuki Tsunoda in the Canadian Grand Prix, and Mercedes's optimism after introducing 'invisible' upgrades to W15.
F1 Rumor: Kimi Antonelli Secures Mercedes Slot for 2025
As per recent reports, Kimi Antonelli, a rising star in the racing realm, has successfully clinched a deal to replace Lewis Hamilton, positioning him at Mercedes in 2025.
Nico Hulkenberg's Harrowing Experience in Canada
Nico Hulkenberg narrowly escaped a potential disastrous crash at the Canadian Grand Prix. He recounted the tense moment when he anticipated a collision with Yuki Tsunoda, having to close his eyes and brace for impact.
Grand Prix Festival to Paralyze Barcelona
The Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix alongside the Formula 1 Barcelona Fan Festival is expected to bring the city to a standstill. The city is preparing for significant disruptions and anticipates a lively celebration of motorsport culture.
The Reason German Grand Prix Won't Return
Political and financial complications, especially concerns about the environmental impact and lack of governmental backing, have been pinpointed as the main reasons behind the absence of the German Grand Prix from the Formula 1 calendar.
Mercedes Optimistic After 'Invisible' Upgrades
Following a series of underwhelming performances, Mercedes has reportedly made 'invisible' upgrades that have started showing promising results, potentially boosting the team's performance for the ongoing season.