F1 Brief: Lewis Hamilton On Ferrari Rumors, Mercedes 'Sabotage', and Ferrari Tensions

Lydia Mee

Nov 15, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain during media availabilities at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Lewis Hamilton Weighs in on Ferrari Rumors Post-Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton, after a prominent performance at the Spanish Grand Prix, openly addresses recent speculations about his potential move to Ferrari. Despite the swirling rumors, Hamilton's focus remained sharp on his current commitments. 

Toto Wolff Denounces Conspiracy Theories

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff robustly repudiates the ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding the team's operations, asserting his disapproval and lack of respect for such allegations.

Fernando Alonso Urges Aston Martin to Focus on Performance

Following a frustrating Spanish GP outcome, Fernando Alonso sends a terse message to his team, Aston Martin, urging them to "talk less and deliver more" instead of just predicting improvements.

Lewis Hamilton Discusses Mercedes' Competitiveness

Post the 2024 Spanish GP, Hamilton shared his concerns about Mercedes’ competitiveness, indicating a need for improvement to match rivals' performance levels.

Ferrari Chief Addresses Team Dynamics

In the wake of an intense Spanish GP, Ferrari's Fred Vasseur addresses and dismisses rumors of internal tension between drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstappen Reflects on Red Bull's Challenges

Despite winning the Spanish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen discusses the challenges faced by Red Bull, setting a tone of cautious optimism for the season.

Flavio Briatore Teases Alpine's Future Lineup

Flavio Briatore, amidst his controversial comeback, hints at the probable lineup for Alpine in 2025, sparking speculation and interest in the team's future direction.

Ferrari's Internal Struggles Surface

Carlos Sainz sheds light on the internal disputes within Ferrari, particularly pointing out Charles Leclerc’s frequent complaints about race strategies and team decisions.

McLaren's Spanish GP Analysis

McLaren’s chief Andrea Stella discusses how Lando Norris narrowly missed clinching victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, attributing it to critical decisions during the race.

Sergio Perez's Spanish GP Breakdown

Sergio Perez reflects on the unforeseen challenges during the Spanish Grand Prix, pointing out his starting position as a significant detriment to his overall performance.

