F1 Brief: Ricciardo's Rumored VCARB Exit, F1's New Partner, Magnussen's Race Ban Backlash, And More
Daniel Ricciardo Hints At RB Exit As Liam Lawson Participates In Pirelli Test At Monza
Daniel Ricciardo may have just dropped a hint of an upcoming exit from the VCARB Formula 1 team, as suggested by his recent comments during the Italian Grand Prix weekend. Meanwhile, up-and-coming driver Liam Lawson took part in crucial tire testing for Pirelli at Monza, indicating shifting gears in driver roles within the sport.
Formula 1 Secures Key Banking Partnership After Parting Ways With Ferrari
Formula 1 announced an important new multi-year partnership with Spanish bank Santander, set to be the sport's official Retail Banking Partner starting in 2025. This comes after Ferrari confirmed that its partnership with the bank will end at the end of 2024.
F1 Insider Criticizes The FIA For 'Harsh' Race Ban On Kevin Magnussen
Ex-driver and Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has openly criticized the FIA's decision to ban Haas driver Kevin Magnussen following an incident during the Italian Grand Prix brought his penalty points to the threshold. The move has sparked a debate on the fairness and severity of race penalties in the sport.
Aston Martin Gets Closer to Securing Adrian Newey
Aston Martin confirms ongoing talks with Adrian Newey, Red Bull's Chief Technical Officer, marking a potentially game-changing move for the team. The addition of Newey could significantly alter the team's technological capabilities and competitive edge.
FIA To Continue Front Wing Tests Despite Red Bull Complaint Dismissal
The saga continues as the FIA dismisses Red Bull and Ferrari's complaints about the legality of McLaren and Mercedes' front wings. The ongoing tests aim to ensure a level playing field amid accusations of excessive flexing, potentially giving an unfair advantage.