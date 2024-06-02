F1 Brief: Sainz's 2025 Contract, Newey's Offer, and Verstappen's Career Plans
Catch up on the world of Formula 1 with updates on Carlos Sainz's contract for the 2025 season, Mercedes' reported offer to Adrian Newey, Esteban Ocon's Monaco incident, and more.
Carlos Sainz Warned Against Joining Sauber in 2025
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has advised Carlos Sainz not to sign with Sauber for the 2025 season, suggesting other options might better serve his career.
Carlos Sainz Nearing Contract Decision, Red Bull Leading Choice
Carlos Sainz is reportedly close to finalizing his contract, and Red Bull reportedly remains his favored team despite speculation after his tenure at Ferrari.
Rumor: Mercedes Makes Huge Offer to Adrian Newey
Mercedes has stepped up its game by reportedly offering star designer Adrian Newey a lucrative deal, including shares in the team, with his decision imminent.
Pressure on Mercedes' Young Prodigy Kimi Antonelli Noted by Father
Amid high expectations, Kimi Antonelli's father has spoken about the immense pressure his son faces from Mercedes and other motorsport entities as a potential future star.
Jolyon Palmer Defends Esteban Ocon After Monaco Incident
Former Renault driver Jolyon Palmer has come to the defense of Esteban Ocon, facing backlash after a contentious move at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen Vows to End Career at Red Bull
Reaffirming his loyalty, Max Verstappen plans to conclude his Formula 1 career with Red Bull Racing.
Aston Martin Eyes Top Ferrari Director, Enrico Cardile
In a strategic move, Aston Martin is reportedly targeting Ferrari’s technical director Enrico Cardile to boost its team dynamics.
McLaren's Chief Unsure Despite Team Improvements
Andrea Stella, McLaren Team Principal, expressed doubts about the team's progress despite recent advancements.
Zak Brown's Advice to Andretti: 'Offer Needs to Be Bigger'
McLaren CEO Zak Brown suggests that Andretti should increase their investment to secure a more prominent position in F1.
McLaren CEO Denies Anti-American Bias in F1
In a recent statement, McLaren CEO Zak Brown addressed claims of anti-Americanism within Formula 1 following Andretti's bid refusal.