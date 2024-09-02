F1Briefings

F1 Brief: Verstappen's Frustrations, Red Bull Staff Changes, Magnussen's Ban, And More

Your update on everything Formula 1.

Lydia Mee

May 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) reacts after finishing second in the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
May 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) reacts after finishing second in the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Horner Defends Red Bull Amidst Adrian Newey Speculations

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken out about the speculated link between Adrian Newey's departure and the ongoing issues with the RB20 F1 car. Horner insists that the challenges being faced are unrelated to Newey's exit.

Yuki Tsunoda Vents Frustration Over Race-Ending Nico Hulkenberg Crash

VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda has openly expressed his disappointment following a crash with Nico Hulkenberg at the Italian Grand Prix, which forced him to retire early from the race.

Red Bull Faces Another Departure as Team Struggles

Adam Wootton, a key mechanic for Max Verstappen, has announced his departure from Red Bull Racing. This adds another name to the growing list of personnel exiting the once dominant team following Adrian Newey.

Max Verstappen's Dire Warning to Red Bull

Amidst frustrations during the Italian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen issued a stern warning to his team, suggesting that if the team's issues persist, it might be better not to compete at all.

Lando Norris Calls for Change at McLaren

Following a tough race at Monza, Lando Norris has signaled a strong call to action for McLaren, emphasizing the need for significant improvements.

Max Verstappen Critiques Red Bull's Performance

Three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen described the once "most dominant car ever" as having turned into a "monster" that is now difficult to manage after the Italian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen Contemplates Red Bull's Future Wins

Expressing his frustrations post-Italian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has intimated that Red Bull might not see further victories this season due to the ongoing performance issues.

Mattia Binotto Laments Sauber's Performance

Newly appointed CEO of Sauber, Mattia Binotto, criticized the team’s performance at Monza, noting the disappointing lack of points accrued.

Kevin Magnussen Questions FIA Penalty

Kevin Magnussen expressed bafflement at the FIA's decision to ban him from the next race in Azerbaijan following a collision at the Italian Grand Prix, challenging the logic behind the penalty.

Published
Lydia Mee

LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

Home/News