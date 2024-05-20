F1 Briefings: Verstappen's Struggles, Norris's Frustration, and Emotional Senna Tribute at Imola
Stay updated with the latest events in Formula 1, particularly how the drivers fared in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. From strategic decisions to emotional moments, catch up on the significant happenings right here.
Red Bull Insider Pokes Holes in McLaren Moment That 'Probably Irritated' Lando Norris
At the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, a pivotal radio communication apparently disrupted Lando Norris's concentration during a crucial race phase, potentially irritating the McLaren driver. Red Bull's Helmut Marko suggested that this moment could have adversely affected Norris’s performance.
Max Verstappen 'Broken' After Imola Grand Prix - 'Everything Is Hurting'
Max Verstappen won the tense Emilia Romagna Grand Prix but disclosed after the race that he was experiencing significant physical strain. Despite securing a win, Verstappen admitted to feeling 'broken' and in discomfort.
Mercedes Chief Reveals Reason Behind George Russell's Odd Second Pitstop in Imola GP
Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff revealed the strategy behind George Russell’s unusual second pitstop during the Emilia Romagna GP, explaining the tactical decision made during the race.
Carlos Sainz Disappointed in Ferrari - 'Not Very Happy'
After the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz voiced significant frustration with the performance of his Ferrari, picking up on ongoing challenges despite recent team upgrades.
Christian Horner on Sergio Perez's Disappointing Imola GP - 'Need Him up There'
Post-Emilia Romagna GP, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner emphasized the need for Sergio Perez to better support teammate Max Verstappen, following a disappointing performance.
Max Verstappen Was on Edge of Seat - 'I Was Sliding a Lot'
During the Emilia Romagna GP, Verstappen described a challenging race due to tire performance issues, stating that he experienced significant difficulties in maintaining control.
Lando Norris Left 'Frustrated' After Imola GP - 'It Hurts'
Lando Norris reflected on his near victory at the Emilia Romagna GP, expressing frustration that just a couple more laps could have turned the tide in his favor against Verstappen.
Max Verstappen Wins 24-Hour Race Alongside Grand Prix on Insane Weekend
Max Verstappen showcased his versatility by winning both the physical Imola Grand Prix and the virtual Nurburgring 24 Hours in the same weekend.
Sebastian Vettel in Tears after Driving Senna's Race-Winning McLaren
Sebastian Vettel was deeply moved after driving Ayrton Senna’s last race-winning McLaren at Imola, marking the emotional tribute on the 30th anniversary of one of Formula 1's legends.
