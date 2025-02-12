F1 Cautioned Against Rwanda Grand Prix As 'Deep Concern' Revealed Amid Ongoing Conflict
Formula 1 has been warned against hosting a Grand Prix in Rwanda by the Democratic Republic of Congo.
DRC officials, led by Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, have publicly criticized the potential move, citing Rwanda’s alleged involvement in supporting the M23 rebel group, which has caused widespread displacement and violence in the eastern parts of the DRC. Rwanda denies the allegations.
The M23 is often alleged to have backing from neighboring Rwanda. This support has been a point of contention, with Rwandan forces accused of occupying parts of the DRC's North Kivu province. This conflict has displaced an estimated 700,000 citizens and caused approximately 2,900 fatalities, according to a report by BBC.
Therese Kayikwamba Wagner wrote in a letter, which has been verified by Motorsport.com:
“I write to express deep concern over Formula 1’s reported ongoing talks with Rwanda to host a grand prix in its capital Kigali.
“Rwanda is currently occupying a large part of the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo in collaboration with its proxy the M23, displacing over 700,000 Congolese citizens.
“While I applaud Formula 1’s desire to host a grand prix in Africa, I question whether Rwanda would be a choice that best represents our continent and urge you to end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host.
“Does Formula 1 really want its brand smeared by a blood-stained association with Rwanda? Is this really the best country to represent Africa in global motorsport?”
Formula 1’s spokesperson commented on the delicate nature of their evaluation process, ensuring that the sport upholds its values amidst potential reputational risks. The spokesperson stated:
"We have been closely monitoring the developments relating to the DRC and Rwanda and continue to do so.
"We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that wish to host a future Formula 1 race. We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions would be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values."
As alternatives to Rwanda’s bid, South Africa remains a strong contender, potentially reviving the historic Kyalami circuit, which has previously hosted Formula 1 races. Elsewhere, countries like Thailand and South Korea are also entering the fray, showcasing a competitive environment for future Grand Prix locations.
