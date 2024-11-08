F1 CEO Confirms Rotational Calendar Changes With Announcement Expected Imminently
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that Grand Prix locations in Europe will soon be scheduled on a rotational basis, considering "some other new options" will be added in due time. The announcement comes in the wake of Formula 1's growing popularity in other countries.
The premier class of motorsport has seen an overwhelming response from numerous locations eager to host Formula 1 races, including Africa, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia's under-construction Qiddiya Circuit. With the current calendar capped at 24 races per year, the rising demand to hold Formula 1 events would likely necessitate reducing existing race venues that have been part of the calendar for many years.
In response, Formula 1 will soon share a rotational plan for European circuits, where there are currently ten races, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. With the addition of the Madrid Grand Prix in 2026 and Italy hosting two races at Imola and Monza, this strategy would allow the sport to maintain its European presence while accommodating new locations globally.
Revealing that the rotational calendar plan is imminent, Domenicali stated on a Liberty Media investors call, as reported by Motorsport.com:
"We have some news to share very, very soon with regard to the possibility in the mid-term to have some rotational European Grand Prix and some other new options coming later.
"This is something that, of course, we will clarify in the due course. It is true that we have a large demand of new possible venues that want to come in and our choice will always be balanced between the right economical benefits that we can have as a system and also to leverage the growth on the market that we can see potential that will be beneficial for us to grow even further our business."
A significant challenge Formula 1 faces with a rotational calendar plan lies in existing long-term contracts with European circuits like the Red Bull Ring, Hungaroring, and Silverstone, which extend beyond 2030. Meanwhile, other tracks like Zandvoort, Spa, Imola, and Monza are only contracted until the end of the 2025 season.
Speaking of the limit on the number of Grands Prix the sport can hold in a year, the current Concorde Agreement set until the end of next year caps the limit at 25 races a year. With the growing demand for Formula 1, the rotational calendar seems like the sport’s best option to cater to new and old markets.