F1 CEO Hints At Iconic Grand Prix Return To Calendar
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted at the possible return of a Grand Prix to Argentina after the success of new Williams driver Franco Colapinto.
Colapinto has recently been thrust into the Formula 1 spotlight as he replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams in the Italian Grand Prix. Colapinto was quick to impress on the track, earning promising finishes including 12th place at Monza after a tough qualifying round, and 8th at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where he scored his first F1 points. Colapinto's success is supported by the digital services company Globant, which supports both him and the Williams F1 team.
The current difficulty for Colapinto is the lack of F1 seats available in 2025. Although he has proven himself as deserving of a full-time role in Formula 1, there is only the remaining Sauber seat left as a viable option for him.
Stefano Domenicali’s comments came during an event celebrating Globant's partnership with Formula 1. Reflecting on his connection to Argentina, Domenicali shared, as quoted by Autosport:
“I was there the last time that everyone was in Buenos Aires to race in 1997 [sic], it is a sign of not being a great age, but that’s life.
“I really hope that all this, all you are doing for your country and also what Franco is doing, it is great for your country and hopefully it will give your country, once again, hopefully sooner rather than later the possibility for South America to host not only Mexico – in Central America – Sao Paulo in Brazil…why not?
“We are a worldwide championship but as always in life, in whatever marriage, you need to be two – so we are ready to see if someone is ready but let’s wait and look forward in case.”
The last Formula 1 race held in Argentina occurred in 1998, with Michael Schumacher claiming victory. Historically, Argentina's motorsport fame is heavily tied to the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio, who won four times on home soil.
Martin Migoya, Globant’s Chief Executive, also commented on the hopes of an F1 return to Argentina:
“All the stars are kind of getting aligned, right? Because we closed the partnership with Formula 1 and then Franco got upgraded into Formula 1 and for us that is extremely important.
“Not just because we are an Argentinian company, born in Argentina, became global and is able to be here for the first time but because that represents exactly the same thing that is happening with Franco.
“Those things happening with a lot of effort, with a lot of humbleness, with a lot of work and that at some point yields beautiful results.
“I think our partnership here, together with our support of Williams and Franco, is extremely important for our country, for our region and I think it will be beautiful to see how the things move forward.”
While the excitement around Argentina’s potential re-entry into the F1 calendar continues to build, it's important to consider the already extensive schedule of 24 races per season.