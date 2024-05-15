F1 CEO Reveals Early 2026 Regulations Release Date
Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed the early release date of the 2026 regulations.
F1 is coming up to the next regulation era in 2026. Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula 1, has confirmed that the details on the regulation change will be published by June 1, well in advance of the initial June 30 deadline.
The 2026 vehicle model is set to feature a redesigned engine that (almost) equally balances internal combustion and electric power, eliminating the intricate MGU-H while enhancing the MGU-K to achieve a power output of 350 kW (approximately 469 bhp).
Speaking to the media ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Domenicali gave an update on the progress of the 2026 regulations. He commented, as quoted by Autosport:
“In recent weeks there has been an alignment between the various parties involved, and the publication of the 2026 regulations should take place on 1 June.
“The FIA will then explain the changes, which are many. And it will be important to clarify as best as possible because I have read a series of interpretations that do not correspond to what the new regulations will be.”
The shift in regulations is largely driven by feedback from stakeholders within the F1 community. Drivers have expressed a preference for lighter cars which can potentially enhance racing dynamics and speed. Meanwhile, fans have voiced a desire for engines that not only perform but are louder. Domenicali continued:
“The sore point, but unfortunately necessary at the moment, is related to the weight of the single-seaters. By keeping the hybrid power unit solution also for 2026, a significant increase in weight is inevitable.
“If we compare a prediction of the 2026 single-seater with a car from 10 years ago, we can see that weight has become a significant issue.
“All drivers would like to have lighter cars, and personally I would also like a slightly larger sound. On this last front, we are working to try to increase the number of decibels.
“From the research we are carrying out, it emerges that all markets, and all age groups, want a better sound as well as the energy and vibrations that only a certain type (of engine) is capable of transmitting when you are close to the track.”