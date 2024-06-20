F1 CEO Reveals Interest In More Sprint Races And Rotating Calendar - More Details Emerge
Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula 1, has announced intentions to not only amplify the number of sprint race weekends but also to introduce a rotating race calendar, especially within Europe. These revelations come amidst mixed reactions from drivers and teams concerning the evolution of the sport's format.
Max Verstappen, despite dominating the sprint race format with nine victories out of fourteen races, remains a critic. In the 2024 adjustments, a Sprint Race weekend now consists of one Free Practice session followed by Sprint Qualifying on Friday, Saturday now hosts the Sprint Race followed by Qualifying for the Grand Prix which takes place as normal on Sunday. While Verstappen’s prowess in these sprints is clear, his preference leans strongly towards the traditional race weekend format.
Counterbalancing Verstappen's views, Domenicali points to robust audience metrics that support further inclusion of sprint races. Auto Motor und Sport reports Domenicali stating confidently:
"That is the goal. The figures show that there is interest in this."
Domenicali is also undeterred by the swelling number of races on the Formula 1 calendar, which has escalated to a historic 24 races. Drawing parallels to more frequently contested sports such as football and basketball, he argues:
"Look at other sports. Football and basketball are played every other day. They entertain their fans much more intensely. In terms of quantity, we have much less to offer. Yet, compared to other sports, we are doing very well and continue to grow. Everyone involved in our sport, in any way, should be happy with the situation."
An intriguing topic Domenicalis touched upon is the prospective rotation system for Grand Prix locations, primarily across Europe. With the growing interest in hosting rights in numerous new countries, a rotation system could offer a solution. Domenicali elaborates:
"We want to keep a good balance between old and new races, although there are many more countries that want a Grand Prix. We are thinking about a rotation system. Probably we will start with this in Europe."