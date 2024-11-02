F1 CEO Reveals Plan for Brazilian GP Qualifying Redo in Statement After Postponement
At the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the qualifying session was originally set for late Saturday but has now been postponed. The decision came amidst torrential rain that rendered the track unsafe to race on.
The FIA's decision was primarily driven by these safety concerns, as heavy rainfall significantly reduced visibility and left standing water across several sections of the circuit. This disruption is not unprecedented, given Interlagos's history with crazy weather.
Upon announcing the postponement, the FIA released a statement:
"The Qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix is postponed.
"The decision was taken due to the lack of visibility caused by the level of rain we have experienced in the past few hours. There is a lot of standing water on parts of the circuit which renders conditions unsafe.
"As much as we would all like to see competition on track, the safety of drivers, team members, volunteers, officials and spectators is our main priority.
"A decision on a start time for Qualifying tomorrow morning will be taken as soon as possible."
The postponement came as no surprise. Located in a valley, this iconic circuit often experiences severe weather changes, leading to similar disruptions in the past. The potential for rescheduling adds complexity; should this prove impossible, grid positions might be determined by the results from FP1, a scenario that is arguably unfair, given it fails to accurately reflect the drivers' capabilities under competitive conditions.
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, said the following after the postponement was confirmed:
"First of all, let me reiterate the fact these fans are incredible. We cannot control the weather. It's a pity but the conditions are not safe to drive.
"There's a problem of light that will very soon that will hit the track and that's unfortunately the situation we have to manage."
He continued, confirming that the FIA will be rescheduling the qualifying session instead of simply cancelling it:
"Yes. That's the plan and the FIA will check on what is the right timings and to follow up the plan to complete the day.
"It's a great event and we need to make sure we can maximise everything in conditions that are acceptable."