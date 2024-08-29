F1 CEO Reveals Possibility Of MotoGP Feature In Formula 1 Calendar
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has announced plans to increase the number of sprint races on the F1 calendar in the coming years, following a model similar to MotoGP, which features a sprint race every weekend. He also confirmed that the maximum number of Grands Prix per season will be capped at 24.
Sprint races have always been a favorite of Domenicali, considering his continuous enthusiasm to have more of them in Formula 1. He has advocated this preference in the past as well. While there remains no further scope to expand the F1 calendar, increasing the sprint races remains a promising prospect, according to him.
The idea of adding more sprint races faced significant opposition last year, largely due to Red Bull's dominance, with Max Verstappen winning almost every weekend, which led to a decline in viewership. Several drivers also felt that the Saturday sprint races diminished the excitement of Sunday's Grand Prix by revealing a likely outcome, reducing the element of surprise and curiosity.
In June, Domenicali hinted at improving the entertainment quotient of Formula 1 as he compared it to the constant flow of entertainment sports like football and basketball have to offer their fans. He also hinted at a potential rotational system for Grand Prix venues, given the growing interest from new locations eager to host F1 races. Speaking about the rise in audience interest, which supports the addition of more sprint races, he told Auto Motor und Sport:
"That is the goal. The figures show that there is interest in this.
"Look at other sports. Football and basketball are played every other day. They entertain their fans much more intensely. In terms of quantity, we have much less to offer. Yet, compared to other sports, we are doing very well and continue to grow. Everyone involved in our sport, in any way, should be happy with the situation.
"We want to keep a good balance between old and new races, although there are many more countries that want a Grand Prix. We are thinking about a rotation system. Probably we will start with this in Europe."
Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Domenicali said that the Formula 1 Management (FOM) is assessing whether it would be possible to have sprint races on all Grand Prix weekends in the next few years. He told Repubblica.it:
"We will remain at 24 GPs.
"From the next few years, there will be room to increase sprint races and we are discussing whether it will be possible to do like MotoGP in the future, with all sprint races.
"MotoGP and F1 together?"
Through his statements, the F1 chief has suggested that Liberty Media's acquisition of MotoGP could lead to more entertainment opportunities for motorsport fans by synchronizing both Formula 1 and MotoGP events. However, it remains to be seen how this massive feat could be achieved by both motorsports.