F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali Reacts To Ferrari Boss Resignation - "I was in the same position"

F1 CEO and former Ferrari team principal, Stefano Domenicali has commented on Mattia Binotto's resignation.

It was announced earlier this week that Binotto will be stepping down as Ferrari team principal at the end of this year after joining the team back in 1995 as part of the engine team.

Domenicali has spoken to Sky Sports about the resignation. He said:

"Second for Ferrari is something that is not enough. "I don't want to get into the dynamics of the team, because the only thing I want now is to wish him the best for his future. "And I can say something about that because I was in the same position many years ago, so I just wish him to stay focused and believe in himself."

Domenicali was the Ferrari team principal between 2008 and 2014 and won the constructor's championship in 2008. Ferrari came second place in the constructor's championship this year which is their best result for a number of years but they are still striving to get back to their championship winning days.

The 2022 season saw a massive improvement for the team with a great start to the year. Unfortunately, the second half of the year was full of power unit and strategical issues.

Domenicali continued:

"I hope that Ferrari will find the right solution to stay on track because they did a big recovery from where they were two years ago and we need Ferrari to be competitive. "We need Ferrari to have a good team, a strong team with strong drivers to fight against the others. That is really the wish that I am hoping for."

At this point there has been no announcements about who will be taking Binotto's place in the team but we are sure to find out before the New Year.