F1 CEO Teases Huge Sprint Race Changes For Future Seasons
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has shared his thoughts on the evolving format of sprint races and the potential introduction of reverse grids.
Despite lingering resistance, the latest iteration of the Sprint Race weekend— featuring separate qualifying and parc ferme settings — has been acknowledged by Domenicali as possibly the best configuration yet. He discussed the changes and success during an interview with Autosport, commenting:
“I remember when we introduced them we had a lot of criticism from the purists – who we need to always listen to, even to the ones who are not happy with it.
“But I feel that now the thing has shifted completely the other way around. I think that the change we've introduced this year is the right one for many reasons – with separate qualifying and parc ferme. The flow is much better today.
“I think that we are not in a position to say that we're going to be like MotoGP, for example, with a full race calendar situation of sprints. But there is margin to grow, maybe for one third of the calendar. That could be a possibility.
“And then, of course, there are certain topics that are always quite debatable. We can really once again discuss if there is the need to reverse the grid, or half of the grid like what F2 and F3 is doing. So these are always things to keep the mind alive, if I may say, with the intent to keep something always interesting.”
The current sprint race format comprises of the first, and only, free practice session on Friday followed by Sprint Qualifying which determines the grid for the Sprint Race which takes place on the Saturday. After the Sprint Race, the drivers head into Qualifying for the Grand Prix. The Grand Prix takes place as usual on the Sunday. Drivers can earn championship points in the Sprint Race with points awarded to the top 8 finishers.
Domenicali also addressed concerns that reverse grids might undermine the authenticity of the racing. Challenging this notion, he commented on the entertainment value it could bring. He explained:
“Personally, I would say, why not? It's a lot of action. It is overtaking. You're fighting for points.
“Some people can say, ‘Oh, it is a fake way of racing.’ Fake? There is nothing fake related to what you believe is the right format to produce great action. So I would be interested to discuss that again. Yes.”