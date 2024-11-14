F1 Commission Meeting Brings Major Change After Extreme Heat Concerns
Following the health scares in the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix where drivers experienced symptoms of heatstroke while racing under high temperatures, the FIA was pressed into action to find a solution to keep the drivers cool while driving under similar conditions. As a result, the F1 Commission has given the green light to use driver cooling kits, which are expected to mitigate the challenges posed by racing in countries with high temperatures.
The specifics of the cooling kit are yet to be disclosed, but a report by Motorsport.com suggests it is expected to be a straightforward system that channels cool air to the drivers, rather than the small air-conditioning unit initially suggested. However, the system will be specifically used under severe conditions following FIA approval. That means the minimum weight of the car will also be increased to accommodate the cooling kits.
The introduction of cooling kits during F1 races in high-temperature and high-humidity conditions would provide an added layer of safety for drivers, addressing recent concerns over extreme conditions. Some drivers reported feeling dizzy in Qatar last year, while others became sick inside their helmets. In the wake of the challenges, FIA's head of single-seater Nikolas Tombazis revealed that a lot of work had gone into exploring ways to cool the drivers and explained the importance of mandating the procedure. He said:
“What we still haven’t put in as regulation but is a broad intention to have when the weather conditions exceed a certain level, to then get us, the FIA, to declare that the race is in those conditions and then to give an extra bit of weight for the cars – something like probably two kilos – which will be mandatory.
“And it’s mandatorily used for the purpose of cooling the driver.
“That will enable solutions such as cooling vests and these sorts of things to be fully investigated.
“We have wondered whether it would be best if we regulate what exactly would have to be fitted and we feel that if we start trying to standardise a system, the addendum and all of that would be quite a slow process.
“We feel if we give the teams, ‘you have two kilos, you must use it for this purpose’, it will be in their interest to do that because that will keep the drivers cool and focused and not lose any performance.”
With the introduction of cooling kits, the 2025 technical regulations will now incorporate these enhancements. Revealing details after the F1 Commission meeting in Geneva, the FIA stated:
“The commission has approved a range of technical changes for the 2025 season including the introduction of a driver cooling kit when heat hazard gets declared following encouraging test results."