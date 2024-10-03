F1 Commission Offers Final Verdict On Proposed Rookie Sprint Race After 2024 Season
A rookie sprint race had been proposed to be held after the Abu Dhabi grand finale this season. However, the F1 commission has revealed that it won't be going ahead with the idea "due to timing and organizational constraints." However, the idea will be considered for 2025.
The F1 commission was chaired by FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali. The idea was proposed to offer young drivers an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and experience the pressure of an F1 race firsthand.
This is especially crucial due to limited testing opportunities for young talents. Senior Formula 1 officials believed that rookie drivers are less prepared compared to previous generations when more track time was available. As a result, the sport has been exploring various options to provide young talents with greater exposure to premier class machinery.
Ahead of the F1 Commission meeting, sporting directors were tasked with evaluating the proposal's viability and investigating potential amendments to the current rules to integrate the sprint race, which would necessitate changes to the sporting regulations. Offering its verdict, the F1 commission said in a statement, as reported by Formula 1:
“The concept of a ‘rookie race’ to be added to the 2024 post-season test schedule at Abu Dhabi was discussed.
“While the concept received widespread support, it was determined that due to timing and organisational constraints, the event would not take place in 2024, and discussions will continue to formulate a potential concept and plan for 2025.”
In addition to the rookie sprint race, the F1 Commission also deliberated on several regulatory changes for the 2026 season. Initially, it has been decided that the pre-season testing schedule will consist of three separate three-day tests. This adjustment acknowledges the challenges posed by the new Power Unit Regulations set to take effect in 2026.
Discussions also surrounded the 2026 Financial Regulations, which will represent an evolution of the existing regulatory framework. According to the statement, “the objectives of the 2026 regulations are to provide a competitive balance between sporting fairness and financial sustainability.”
During the meeting, the Technical Regulations for 2026 were revised, focusing on performance, aerodynamics, and safety. The statement noted that these modifications aim to enhance the "expected aerodynamic performance of the cars following extensive collaboration between the teams and the FIA over the last few months.”
The proposed changes to the Regulation books will be presented to the FIA's World Motor Sport Council for ratification on Thursday, October 17. Once approved, the updated books will be published, facilitating a more detailed analysis.