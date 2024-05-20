F1 Community Pays Respects to Niki Lauda 5 Years After Passing
Today marks the fifth anniversary of Niki Lauda's passing. Members from across the F1 community have shared messages to social media to pay their respects to the icon of the sport.
Five years have passed since the Formula 1 community bid farewell to one of its most cherished figures, Niki Lauda. The three-time World Champion, who passed away in May 2019 at age 70, was remembered across the sport with heartfelt tributes and reflections on his profound impact both on and off the track.
Lauda won his first World Championship in 1975, which was followed by his infamous, horrific crash at the Nürburgring in 1976 that nearly claimed his life. The Austrian driver returned to racing just six weeks later, narrowly missing out on the championship to rival James Hunt.
Following two more seasons with Ferrari and a stint with Brabham, Lauda retired in 1979 but made a striking comeback in 1982 with McLaren. He won his third and final World Championship in 1984 by a mere 1.5 points over his teammate Alain Prost. Upon permanently retiring from driving in 1985, Lauda did not stray from the F1 paddock for long. He founded and managed Lauda Air, became a consultant for Ferrari, and later took on significant roles with Jaguar and Mercedes.
Lauda was pivotal in Mercedes' recruitment of Lewis Hamilton. His influence was instrumental in shaping Mercedes' dominant years in Formula 1 during the late 2010s.
Tributes to Lauda on the fifth anniversary of his passing flooded social media. Figures from across the racing world shared their memories and respect. Here is just a collection of those tributes.
"Remembering Niki Lauda, a legend of our sport, a champion, and a truly great man, five years after his passing."
"Remembering the great Niki Lauda, 5 years on."
"Remembering Niki – five years ago today."
"A champion for us. A champion for all.
"Remembering Niki Lauda, five years on from his passing."
"Five years on. Celebrating Niki "
"R.I.P to one of the greatest F1 driver Niki Lauda.
"Legend."
"'A lot of people criticize Formula One as an unnecessary risk but what would life be like if we only did what is necessary?' - Niki Lauda.
"Remembering the legendary Niki Lauda, 5 years on."
"A champion for us. A champion for all. Forever remembering Niki Lauda, five years on from his passing"