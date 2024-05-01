F1 Community Reacts To Shock Adrian Newey Red Bull Exit - 'Will Others Leave Too?'
The Formula 1 world was taken aback by Adrian Newey's upcoming departure from Red Bull Racing despite the numerous rumors leading up to the announcement.
After nearly two decades of service with the team, the esteemed Chief Technical Officer will transition away from his current role, concentrating instead on Red Bull's ambitious RB17 hypercar until its completion. This announcement marks the end of an era for both Newey and the championship-winning F1 team.
Adrian Newey joined Red Bull Racing in 2006 and quickly became a pivotal figure in the team's ascent in the world of Formula 1. Under his technical leadership, Red Bull has clinched seven F1 Drivers' Championships and six Constructors' Championships, accumulating an impressive tally of 118 race victories and 101 pole positions. Newey's creative genius fueled some of the most dominant cars in the modern era of the sport, including the RB6, which secured the team's first double championship in 2010, a triumph that continued through 2013.
As the F1 community absorbs the shock of Adrian Newey's impending departure, his remaining time at Red Bull will undoubtedly be watched closely. Many fans and reporters took to social media to share their thoughts on the news, here is just a selection.