F1 Confirm 2023 Season Will Have 23 Races After Decision Finalised On Chinese Grand Prix

Formula 1 has confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix will not be reinstated or replaced and they have 'locked in' the 23 races for the season.

The upcoming season will still be breaking records with the 23-race line-up.

The Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled in December due to the local covid-19 restrictions. After that the F1 were in talks with Portugal as a potential replacement. However, the restrictions in China were lifted slightly in the New Year so the event organisers expressed their interest in reinstating the race on the calendar.

According to reports, the decision was made to cancel the race weekend all together as it would increase travel between the races and the local number of coronavirus cases in China are still fairly high.

The sport is on its way to its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030, and part of that is to organise the races in a way that makes geographical sense so there isn't excess travelling going on.

Taking the Chinese Grand Prix out of the calendar is giving the driver's and teams a four week gap between the Australian Grand Prix, which is on the 2nd April, and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which is on 30th April. Those involved with the races are likely to be pleased with this break as many have expressed their concern over the increased number of races.

Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff recently explained that he is working on bringing in a "hard stop" to the team which will give workers a chance to have a break and recuperate.

The 2023 season will be kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 3rd - 5th March with the pre-season testing the week before. It will see the sport visit the US three times with the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as well as Miami and Austin.