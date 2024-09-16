F1 Confirms 2025 Pre-Season Testing Location And Dates
Formula 1 has officially set the stage for its 2025 pre-season testing, with the Bahrain International Circuit chosen as the location and the dates locked in for February 26-28, 2025, despite the season-opening race in Australia.
Bahrain has become a favored venue for pre-season testing, having hosted the event six times since 2009. Its warm and consistent climate offers the ideal conditions for teams to run their cars and gather crucial data without the unpredictability of changing weather.
The 2025 pre-season test will span three days, allowing teams to run one car each day and split the driving time between their drivers. While lap times recorded during these sessions often spark speculation about the competitive order, they are typically not fully representative as teams focus on specific testing programs rather than outright speed.
This upcoming testing period will be an essential component of preparations for the 2025 season, which will see a significant shift in the race calendar. For the first time since 2020, the Bahrain Grand Prix will not open the season. Instead, the new season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16, relegating Bahrain to the fourth round of the championship in April.
The 2025 pre-season testing will also be the first opportunity for fans to see the new driver line-ups on track. Teams which will have new line-ups will be: Mercedes with George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli; Ferrari with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton; Alpine with Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan; Williams with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz; and Haas with Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman.
Two teams have yet to confirm their driver lineups. VCARB has still not confirmed if Daniel Ricciardo will receive a contract extension to drive alongside Yuki Tsunoda next year or if Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson will be handed the seat. Sauber, which will transition to Audi in 2026, has signed Nico Hulkenberg for next year and a further announcement is awaited to confirm who will drive alongside the German driver.
2025 F1 Calendar
- 14-16 March: Australia, Melbourne
- 21-23 March: China, Shanghai
- 4-6 April: Japan, Suzuka
- 11-13 April: Bahrain, Sakhir
- 18-20 April: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- 2-4 May: USA, Miami
- 16-18 May: Italy, Imola
- 23-25 May: Monaco, Monaco
- 30 May – 1 June: Spain, Barcelona
- 13-15 June: Canada, Montreal
- 27-29 June: Austria, Spielberg
- 4-6 July: United Kingdom, Silverstone
- 25-27 July: Belgium, Spa
- 1-3 August: Hungary, Budapest
- 29-31 August: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- 5-7 September: Italy, Monza
- 19-21 September: Azerbaijan, Baku
- 3-5 October: Singapore, Singapore
- 17-19 October: USA, Austin
- 24-26 October: Mexico, Mexico City
- 7-9 November: Brazil, São Paulo
- 20-22 November: USA, Las Vegas
- 28-30 November: Qatar, Lusail
- 5-7 December: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina