F1 Confirms Provisional Approval For Cadillac To Join Grid In 2026
Formula 1 has confirmed that it has reached an "agreement in principle" with General Motors for Cadillac to join the grid as an eleventh team in 2026.
This comes after multiple rumors during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend that the American team could be coming close to an agreement with Formula One after Michael Andretti stepped down as Andretti Global CEO. According to a report from AP News, rather than the expected Andretti Cadillac team, it is thought to now be Cadillac F1.
Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei has commented on Formula One reaching an agreement with General Motors/Cadillac to be an eleventh team:
“With Formula 1’s continued growth plans in the US, we have always believed that welcoming an impressive US brand like GM/Cadillac to the grid and GM as a future power unit supplier could bring additional value and interest to the sport.
“We credit the leadership of General Motors and their partners with significant progress in their readiness to enter Formula 1. We are excited to move forward with the application process for the GM/Cadillac team to enter the Championship in 2026.”
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also stated:
“General Motors and Cadillac’s commitment to this project is an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport. We look forward to seeing the progress and growth of this application, certain of the full collaboration and support of all the parties involved.”
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem commented:
“General Motors is a huge global brand and powerhouse in the OEM world and is working with impressive partners. I am fully supportive of the efforts made by the FIA, Formula 1, GM and the team to maintain dialogue and work towards this outcome of an agreement in principle to progress this application to bring a GM/Cadillac branded team on the grid for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship. All parties, including the FIA, will continue to work together to ensure the process progresses smoothly.”
President of General Motors Mark Reuss also commented:
“As the pinnacle of motorsports, F1 demands boundary-pushing innovation and excellence. It’s an honor for General Motors and Cadillac to join the world’s premier racing series, and we’re committed to competing with passion and integrity to elevate the sport for race fans around the world. This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM’s engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level.”