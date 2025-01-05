F1 Contracts: Drivers At Risk In 2025
The 2025 Formula 1 season is welcoming many changes to the teams. After no rookie drivers were signed for the 2024 season, there will now be six rookies this year as well as many other driver changes, the most anticipated being Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari. Although the season is yet to get underway, we are taking a look at which drivers are set to be out of contract by the end of 2025.
Mercedes
George Russell
George Russell's current contract with Mercedes is due to come to an end before 2026. However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has recently shared further details about the British driver's contract hinting that he will be with the team for much longer than that. Wolff explained:
“These two are the future.
“They have been and will be Mercedes drivers, and therefore, we have contracts with George and Kimi that go much longer that are very complicated in terms of options, etc.
“And this is a pressure cooker. Mercedes always has been a pressure cooker, but this is where we stand as a team today, we want to go with these two.
“I think, like with times in the past, we always had very short contracts with each of the drivers – even with Lewis [Hamilton] last time around, was one plus one. And this is, in a way, [is] how the team operated.
“But I think most important is to see how George and Kimi settle in, and I see no reason at that stage of not giving them the faith and the trust of going forward.
“What that means for the terms is something that we will discuss between ourselves, but we wouldn’t have gone with the line-up with these two if we wouldn’t believe 100% if they are the best choice for ourselves.”
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Like many rookie driver contracts, Andrea Kimi Antonelli has secured a one-year deal with Mercedes. However, similarly to Russell, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has backed Antonelli as the future of the team so it is unlikely that he will not secure a contract extension with the team.
VCARB
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda's contract with VCARB is looking more uncertain than those of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes. The Japanese driver is heading into his fifth season with Red Bull's sister team and has missed out on the promotion to Red Bull to replace Sergio Perez. Red Bull's preference of Liam Lawson over Tsunoda has raised doubts over his future within the team.
Casting doubt on Tsunoda's future, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained:
“We're acutely aware that if we're not able to provide an opportunity for Yuki – being, in all honesty, this year [2025] - does it make sense [to keep him]?
“You can't have a driver in the support team for five years. You can't always be the bridesmaid.
“You've either got to let them go at that point or look at something different.”
Another aspect of Tsunoda's future in Formula 1 is influenced by his long-standing affiliation with Honda. The Japanese company has been Red Bull's engine partner since 2018 with Toro Rosso (now VCARB) and Red Bull in 2019. However, in 2026, Honda is set to move to Aston Martin as Red Bull develops its own power trains in collaboration with Ford.
Isack Hadjar
After promoting Liam Lawson to Sergio Perez's spot in Red Bull, the team decided to sign junior driver Isack Hadjar to drive alongside Yuki Tsunoda at VCARB. As is normal with rookie drivers, Hadjar will need to prove himself in his rookie season to gain a contract extension with the team.
Red Bull is known for being fairly cut throat with its drivers, as seen with Nyck de Vries in 2023 who was dropped after just 10 races of his rookie season, so the pressure will be on the French driver.
Alpine
Jack Doohan
Alpine decided to sign reserve driver Jack Doohan for 2025 after Esteban Ocon signed with Haas. The Australian driver has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the team, however, Alpine exective advisor Flavio Briatore has already put the pressure on Doohan. Briatore commented:
“We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.
“I have to get the team in the right condition to get results and the driver is the one who has to conclude the work of nearly 1,000 people behind him. Everyone works for just two people.
“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him. You can’t be emotional in F1.”
Red Bull
Liam Lawson
Red Bull announced after the conclusion of the 2024 season that it was ending Sergio Perez's contract early. The Austrian team later confirmed that it would be Liam Lawson taking the Mexican driver's seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2025. However, similarly to other rookie contracts, the New Zealander has to prove himself in 2025 to maintain the seat in 2026 and beyond.