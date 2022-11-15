F1: Could Red Bull Face Similar Penalties For Rumoured Monaco Race Fix As 2008 'Crashgate'?

After the Red Bull fiasco at the Brazilian Grand Prix yesterday, many are likening it to the 2008 "Crashgate" situation.

Max Verstappen was instructed by the Red Bull team that he could overtake his teammate Sergio Perez at the Brazilian Grand Prix in order to try and take some points from Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc, but that he will need to give the place back to Perez before the end of the race.

The team wanted the place to go back to Perez as he is competing with Leclerc at the moment to try and get second place in the driver's championship. Verstappen has already won the championship and has set a record for the number of race wins in one F1 season, so there was nothing in it for him to not give the place back.

However, on the last lap of the race we heard Verstappen being instructed by the team to give the place back to Perez but he did not. When asked why he didn't Verstappen said:

"I told you already last time. Don't ask that again to me - are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it."

Many have been speculating that the reason Verstappen refused to follow the team orders was because of Perez's crash during the qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix this year. Perez was sitting in pole position when he crashed which stopped the other driver's from finishing their laps. Perez went on to win the Monaco GP.

This whole situation is reminding many of the 2008 "Crashgate" involving Nelson Piquet Junior and Renault. Piquet Jr was accused by Renault of "false allegations" after the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

Piquet Jr was instructed to purposely crash in order to help his teammate, Fernando Alonso, who then went on to win the race. The 'Crashgate' allegations first appeared when Piquet Jr was released from his contract with Renault part way through the season because of "poor performance". Renault filed their case against Piquet Jr claiming that the Brazilian driver and his famous father had "falsely accused" them of orchestrating the crash that led to Alonso's win.

After an investigation by the FIA, Renault was found guilty of fixing the race and the French team had to issue a formal apology and gave Nelson Piquet Jr and his father compensation.

With the similarities between both instances, many are now wondering if the FIA will look into Perez's crash at the Monaco qualifying session. Although, the impression at the moment is that Red Bull would not be penalised in the same way Renault.

There is sure to be more news to follow on this, we will keep you updated.