F1 Daniel Ricciardo Gives Honest Verdict on Teammate Yuki Tsunoda
Daniel Ricciardo recently shared his honest views on his teammate Yuki Tsunoda’s progress and potential for advancement to the Red Bull team. With Tsunoda’s performance evidently on the rise in his fourth season, holding a 10-point lead over Ricciardo after 14 races, the dynamics within Visa Cash App RB team, currently sixth in the Constructors' Championship, are evolving.
Despite a marked improvement from Tsunoda, Red Bull still seems hesitant to promote him over others like Ricciardo or even reserve driver Liam Lawson, hinting at doubts rooted in the Japanese driver's early F1 struggles.
Ricciardo’s appraisal of Tsunoda is encouraging.
"Probably a lot of people still think about his first year where he made a lot of mistakes, and it felt like his adjustment into Formula 1, it just felt like maybe he couldn’t really adjust and it was all a bit too much," Ricciardo said. However, subsequent improvements, especially in comparison to former teammate Pierre Gasly, denote a significant turnaround.
"He’s definitely grown a lot in the last couple of years. So yes, he’s fast," Ricciardo confirmed.
Tsunoda’s ongoing development and recent performances suggest a new chapter.
"I think now he’s definitely getting probably the credit that he deserves," Ricciardo remarked. The Australian driver also reflected on Tsunoda's growing maturity, saying, "He’s probably become a bit more aware of his attitude as well. I think he’s doing a really good job."
Yet, the full measure of Tsunoda's capability remains untested in a top team. The Australian noted the unpredictability of performance under the brightest spotlights, citing Lando Norris’s experience at Monza in 2021 as a parallel.
"What I’m saying is you just don’t know until you’re in that position if someone can really do it," he explained. "We’ve all got the speed, but it’s like when the lights are fully turned up, who can still make those decisions and stay most composed."
Reluctance stemming perhaps from historical issues seen with drivers like Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon under Max Verstappen's shadow continues to sway Red Bull’s promotions. Tsunoda, for all his progress, remains a subject of such debate.
"Yuki has to answer that in due time, but my answer is definitely not no. I do think he’s got the ability, but that part is up to him,” he said, leaving the door open for his teammate's future to unfold based on forthcoming performances.