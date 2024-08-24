F1 Driver Disqualified After Upgrades Found Against Regulation
Williams team's Alexander Albon has been disqualified from the Dutch GP Qualifying session after his impressive performance raised concerns over technical compliance with Formula 1 regulations. The driver managed to secure a surprising eighth fastest time. However, the scrutiny intensified when it was revealed that Albon's car might not conform to the strict technical standards of F1, particularly regarding the car's floor body.
The core of the issue lies in the dimensions of Albon’s car floor, which allegedly extends beyond the permissible limits set by F1 regulations. This discovery was made following the post-qualifying examination by the technical team, whose findings were handed over to the F1 stewards for further assessment.
The official statement from the Stewards reads:
"The Stewards heard from the team representatives of Car 23 (Alexander Albon), the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Scrutineer conducting the measurement of the car and the FIA Single Seater Director.
"The floor body of Car 23 was found to lie outside the regulatory volume mentioned in Article 3.5.1 a) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations.
"The team did not dispute the calibration of the FIA measuring system and the measurement of the car, but stated that their own measurements have produced different results.
"The Stewards determine that the result of the measurement conducted with the FIA system in Parc Ferme is the relevant one and the due process prescribed by the regulations has been followed. Therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement is applied."
The timing of this blow coincides with another setback for the Williams team. Logan Sargeant, Albon’s teammate, suffered an accident during Free Practice 3 (FP3), which left his vehicle significantly damaged. Unfortunately, the damage was so severe that repairs could not be completed in time for qualifying, resulting in Sargeant’s absence from the session. The Stewards have since confirmed that the American driver will be allowed to race in the Dutch Grand Prix tomorrow.