F1 Driver Opens Up On Contract Difficulties As Expiry Looms - 'Lots Of Politics Involved'
Valtteri Bottas has recently spoken about the complexities he faces as his contract with the Sauber F1 team approaches its expiration at the end of 2024. The Finnish driver has pointed to the significant "politics" involved in the delay surrounding the team's announcement of their driver lineup for the 2025 season.
Despite the pressure of a zero-point season, Bottas remains hopeful regarding his prospects with the team that will soon fall under Audi's umbrella in 2026. Bottas explained to the media ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend:
“The thing with this sport is you never know what’s happening in the background. There’s always lots of politics involved.
“We’re talking about a big corporate company, a big business as well. There’s many reasons behind decisions such as driver lineup. All I can do now is trust Mattia and his words and then we’ll see.”
Sauber/Audi has confirmed the signing of Ferrari’s former head of race strategy and sporting director Ignacio Rueda. Commenting on the upcoming new addition to the team, Bottas added:
“It just shows the commitment and the restructuring of the team is happening all the time.
“Some changes are more visible, some less but, I think it shows that things are really happening for the future.
“And of course, still, I’m waiting for news from the team, and I’ve always shown the interest to be part of the Audi project.”
Unfortunately for Bottas, he faces a significant amount of competition for the seat. Former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher is also flagged as a potential for the seat, along with Bottas's teammate Zhou Guanyu, Brazilian F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto and Williams driver Franco Colapinto.
Audi chief technical officer Mattia Binotto spoke about the ongoing decision-making to Sky Sports Germany in Austin, as reported by GP Fans:
"It's a question of philosophy," said the Italian. "Of course it's also about a necessity on our journey.
"I know that just because some drivers are with us next year doesn’t mean they will be with us in 2030 as well.
"We have to decide what's best for the team now, we have to see what’s the best for the team but we are in no hurry.
"This is kind of a luxury - we’ll take the time and I'll tell you soon, or at least as soon as possible, we'll make a decision."