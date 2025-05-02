F1 Driver Standings Ahead Of The 2025 Miami Grand Prix
Formula 1 has come to Miami once again.
It's the fourth straight year that the world's best drivers have descended on the 19-corner Miami International Autodrome, with the action set to kick off today.
Friday, May 2nd will host the first practice session as well as sprint qualifying. Saturday, May 3rd features the sprint and Grand Prix qualifying sessions. And the F1 Miami Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, May 4th.
Ahead of the race, here's a look at the F1 driver standings.
Driver
Points
Oscar Piastri
99
Lando Norris
89
Max Verstappen
87
George Russell
73
Charles Leclerc
47
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
38
Lewis Hamilton
31
Alexander Albon
20
Esteban Ocon
14
Lance Stroll
10
Pierre Gasly
6
Nico Hülkenberg
6
Oliver Bearman
6
Isack Hadjar
5
Carlos Sainz
5
Yuki Tsunoda
5
Fernando Alonso
0
Liam Lawson
0
Jack Doohan
0
Gabriel Bortoleto
0
Oscar Piastri leads the pack with 99 points, followed by Lando Norris with 89 and Max Verstappen with 87.
Max Verstappen has both the lap record (1 minute, 29 seconds) and the most wins (2) for the course, per Formula1.com.
How to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix
Watch: ESPN (incl. ESPN+) and ABC
Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025
Time: 4 p.m. ET
The Latest Formula 1 News
F1 Miami Grand Prix: Date, Start Time, How To Watch, Weekend Schedule & More
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix Weather Forecast: Expect Rain and Heat
Lewis Hamilton Reveals The Issues He's Facing During His Visit To Ferrari HQ In Italy