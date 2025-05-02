F1Briefings

F1 Driver Standings Ahead Of The 2025 Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 has come to Miami once again.

It's the fourth straight year that the world's best drivers have descended on the 19-corner Miami International Autodrome, with the action set to kick off today.

Friday, May 2nd will host the first practice session as well as sprint qualifying. Saturday, May 3rd features the sprint and Grand Prix qualifying sessions. And the F1 Miami Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, May 4th.

Ahead of the race, here's a look at the F1 driver standings.

Driver

Points

Oscar Piastri

99

Lando Norris

89

Max Verstappen

87

George Russell

73

Charles Leclerc

47

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

38

Lewis Hamilton

31

Alexander Albon

20

Esteban Ocon

14

Lance Stroll

10

Pierre Gasly

6

Nico Hülkenberg

6

Oliver Bearman

6

Isack Hadjar

5

Carlos Sainz

5

Yuki Tsunoda

5

Fernando Alonso

0

Liam Lawson

0

Jack Doohan

0

Gabriel Bortoleto

0

Oscar Piastri leads the pack with 99 points, followed by Lando Norris with 89 and Max Verstappen with 87.

Max Verstappen has both the lap record (1 minute, 29 seconds) and the most wins (2) for the course, per Formula1.com.

How to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix

Watch: ESPN (incl. ESPN+) and ABC

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Time: 4 p.m. ET

